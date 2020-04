Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 18:23 Hits: 2

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the world’s biggest annual celebration of cinema.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200414-covid-19-cannes-film-festival-will-not-be-held-in-original-form-this-year