Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:11 Hits: 2

Tour de France organisers are working to find a new start date for cycling’s biggest race after large public gatherings were banned until mid-July in the latest extension of the French coronavirus lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200414-organisers-scramble-to-save-tour-de-france-amid-covid-19-pandemic