Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:24 Hits: 2

For President Trump, the election is likely to hinge almost entirely on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0414/The-politics-of-a-pandemic-How-Trump-will-be-judged-in-November?icid=rss