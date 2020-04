Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 15:24 Hits: 2

Refugees stand the most to lose from COVID-19 as the virus ratchets up extreme nationalism. Unless the strategy to defeat the coronavirus emphasizes inclusiveness, courage, and collaboration, without distinction or discrimination, it will not succeed.

