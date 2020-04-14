Even During a Pandemic, Digital Privacy Matters

Data collection and processing must be transparent, and individuals should be clearly informed about the purpose of data collection and how long their data will be retained.(Photo: Blogtrepreneur/flickr/cc)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015