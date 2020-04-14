Terrified to Go to Work : Hundreds of Workers in Meat Poultry Plants Test Positive for COVID-19

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 12:47 Hits: 1

We look at the spike in coronavirus infections at meatpacking plants. In just one case, Smithfield Foods shut down a plant responsible for 5% of U.S. pork production after more than 350 workers at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, deaths of slaughterhouse workers have been reported in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Colorado. Many meat processing facilities employ large numbers of immigrants, including undocumented workers. We speak with Wenonah Hauter, executive director and founder of Food & Water Watch, and with Magaly Licolli, executive director of Venceremos, an advocacy group for poultry plant workers, based in Springdale, Arkansas, home to Tyson Foods headquarters.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/14/us_meatpacking_facilities_coronavirus