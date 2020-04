Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 04:15 Hits: 3

U.S. envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has met in Qatar with senior Taliban representatives to discuss what the U.S. State Department described as "current challenges" in implementing a peace deal signed in February by the United States and the Taliban.

