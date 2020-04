Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 00:50 Hits: 2

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky has unseated Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in a key race that will narrow the court’s conservative majority in this crucial swing…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/democrats-get-a-big-in-wisconsin-after-scandalous-election-and-trumps-gets-a-red-flag-for-2020/