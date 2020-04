Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 01:12 Hits: 3

As many as 2 million uninsured people could end up being hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, according to an analysis released last week by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Hospitals could need as…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/trump-is-still-sabotaging-obamacare-as-health-care-is-needed-more-than-ever/