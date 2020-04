Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 07:26 Hits: 4

India's prime minister has extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown, as the country hurries to curb the epidemic. Follow DW for the latest updates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-india-s-modi-extends-lockdown-as-global-cases-approach-2-million/a-53112391?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf