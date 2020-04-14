The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

They treat us like we're the virus : Africans evicted from housing in Chinese city

Category: World Hits: 4

After months of being on lockdown in an attempt to thwart the spread of Covid-19, the Chinese city of Guangzhou lifted restrictions on movement on March 27. Soon after, however, rumours started spreading on social media that there was a second wave of Covid-19 infections stemming from Guangzhou’s African community. As a result, many Africans were kicked out of hotels, barred from returning to their homes or even evicted. The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to several people affected.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200413-coronavirus-nigerians-evicted-housing-chinese-city

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version