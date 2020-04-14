They treat us like we're the virus : Africans evicted from housing in Chinese city

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 06:30 Hits: 4

After months of being on lockdown in an attempt to thwart the spread of Covid-19, the Chinese city of Guangzhou lifted restrictions on movement on March 27. Soon after, however, rumours started spreading on social media that there was a second wave of Covid-19 infections stemming from Guangzhou’s African community. As a result, many Africans were kicked out of hotels, barred from returning to their homes or even evicted. The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to several people affected.

