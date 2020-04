Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 08:20 Hits: 4

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/amazon-fires-two-employees-critical-of-warehouse-working-conditions-12640214