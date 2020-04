Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 08:31 Hits: 5

A huge blaze that tore through forests around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant has been put out, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, saying hundreds of emergency workers had used planes and helicopters to douse the flames.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/forest-fire-around-defunct-chernobyl-nuclear-plant-put-out--ukraine-government-says-12640274