Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 5

MOSCOW: Authorities in Moscow have warned that the Russian capital may run out of hospital beds to treat a rising influx of coronavirus patients in the next two to three weeks despite frantic efforts to get more beds in place. Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, has rushed to reconfigure hospitals ...

