How does 'Keep America Great' work as a campaign slogan, when America has gone to hell?

“Keep America Great” is the obvious reelection campaign slogan for a president who campaigned on making America great in the first place. It’s his country now. Yet what happens to that campaign slogan when people sour on the current state of the nation? Here are the current right-track, wrong-track national numbers.

Great news for impeached president Donald Trump in Wyoming, Kentucky, and West Virginia! They love rank incompetence during a mass-death event. But in the states that will decide the next president of the United States? Well, not so much.

In Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, 55% of voters think the country is on the wrong track. Telling them that Trump wants to keep things the way they are going is, well, a little dicey.

53% of voters in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina think we’re headed in the wrong direction. It’s a whopping 57% in Pennsylvania!

And remember, we still have tens of thousands of deaths to go, as well as millions more people unemployed, and increasing desperation amongst those who can’t get back to work because we can’t even get basic tasks like testing accomplished.

Now thinking that things are f’d up and getting worse doesn't mean that those same people think Joe Biden will do a better job. We’re not going to win Utah, Mississippi, or Montana absent the most epic collapse in American history. But it does mean that the slogan “Keep America Great” may have to be … modified, lest the Trump campaign wants to dare its supporters to say, “Yeah, mass death and depression-level unemployment is, uh, ‘great!’ Yeah, let’s, uh, keep things this way!”

