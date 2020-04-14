Asked if Trump and others knew how serious COVID-19 was in late January, Dr. Fauci replies 'you bet'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 01:30 Hits: 2

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been allowed to speak with reporters the past few days. So far, Dr. Anthony Fauci—arguably the only person with an IQ above craven—has been able to keep his job as the country’s leading expert in infectious diseases. Dr. Fauci spoke to Al Sharpton on MSNBC earlier and was asked to clear up some of the timeline of when people like Fauci realized that the United States was going to feel the brunt of the 2019 novel coronavirus. Fauci explained that it “became clear that we were in real trouble” sometime “towards the middle or the end of January.”

Sharpton then asked if this was when the White House was made aware that COVID-19 was a different type of threat than what we have seen in recent years, to which Dr. Fauci responded “You bet.”

Dr. Fauci was sure to walk the tightrope he’s been trying to balance the past couple of weeks, going into a retelling of “one way” to deal with that information, which was to try and stem the influx of potential COVID-19 carriers into the country. What is telling is that Fauci isn’t saying this was a good plan or even whether or not this was a plan that took into account the advice experts were providing Trump et. al. back in January. Fauci finishes by using the timeline of events (cases growing in the United States and around the world) to, in essence, describe the fact that what the administration did with the intelligence they were given in mid-to-late January was not effective. At all.

So what were Trump and his team of nitwits doing while scientific experts were warning them of the potential pandemic disaster coming our way? Well, for one, they were making sure big business was making as much money as possible, even if that meant creating shortages of life-saving supplies in our medical infrastructure. That, and downplaying the seriousness with which we needed to take this health and economic crisis.

