Sanders endorses Biden: 'We need you in the White House'

Calling Donald Trump “the most dangerous president in modern history,” Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, less than a week after Sanders ended his own presidential bid. Sanders made a split-screen appearance in a livestream hosted by Biden, telling him “We need you in the White House. And I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Sanders made clear his message to his supporters: ”I am asking all Americans—I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans—to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse.”

Sanders did allude to his policy differences with Biden, and—showing that he’s been working behind the scenes to make use of his leverage—said that the two campaigns would create task forces to work together on key policies.

“Your endorsement means a great deal,” Biden told Sanders. “It means a great deal to me.”

