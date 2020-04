Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 08:03 Hits: 2

A Pakistani fighter jet has crashed during a routine training mission in the eastern Punjab Province, killing both the instructor and the trainee pilot on board, the military said on April 13.

