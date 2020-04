Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 16:52 Hits: 2

Fox News’ Sean Hannity recently appeared traumatized by a New York Times piece that described how badly the president dropped the ball during the coronavirus pandemic — and he has…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/maggie-haberman-defends-nyt-coverage-on-trumps-abysmal-coronavirus-response-after-fox-news-sean-hannity-rails-against-papers-reporting/