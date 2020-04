Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 17:07 Hits: 2

Ever since Romeo and Juliet, balconies have been associated with love against the odds. Now, social isolation means lovers have been using their own streetside galleries as a venue to tie the knot in public.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-lockdown-the-balcony-as-a-new-wedding-venue/a-53110580?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf