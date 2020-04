Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 14:56 Hits: 2

The Democratic Republic of Congo had on Monday hoped to declare an end to the country’s deadly 20-month-long Ebola epidemic. But in the run-up to the long-awaited deadline, the country reported two new Ebola deaths, a resurgence that comes as the country fights to stamp out the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200413-dr-congo-sees-resurgence-of-ebola-as-country-fights-to-stamp-out-covid-19