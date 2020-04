Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 16:29 Hits: 2

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed “the worst is over” as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.

