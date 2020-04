Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 17:05 Hits: 2

The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, also called H1N1, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, calling for control measures to be lifted “slowly”.

