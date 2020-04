Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 17:16 Hits: 2

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will impose a fresh lockdown next weekend as part of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, after a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces that ended at midnight.

