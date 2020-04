Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 16:12 Hits: 2

NEW DELHI: The world's shortest woman took to the streets in central India on Monday (Apr 13) to call on people to stay at home, after police appealed for help enforcing a coronavirus lockdown. Jyoti Amge, who is just 62.8 centimetres tall, encouraged people to wash their hands and wear a mask and ...

