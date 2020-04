Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 15:39 Hits: 2

Sweden has allowed children's schools, restaurants, and most businesses to remain open while encouraging social distancing. As virus deaths and unemployment rise, Sweden's chief epidemiologist insists the country's relaxed approach still makes sense.

