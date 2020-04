Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 15:43 Hits: 2

With coronavirus taking center stage, Russian officials indefinitely postponed the constitutional reforms that would have allowed President Vladimir Putin to stay in power through 2036.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0413/Putin-s-political-agenda-on-hold-as-he-faces-virus-backlash?icid=rss