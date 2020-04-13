Reckless and Irresponsible : Dr. Abdul El-Sayed on Trump's Promotion of Hydroxychloroquine

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 12:44 Hits: 2

The coronavirus hot spot Detroit is the site of the first major U.S. study into whether or not the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine could help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This comes after weeks of President Trump promoting the drug despite warnings from medical experts. “There’s been a lot of hype from the president, and that is so problematic, because we know that hydroxychloroquine … has some potential side effects that can be really dangerous,” responds Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a physician and epidemiologist who is the former head of Detroit’s Health Department.

