Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 02:58 Hits: 5

Six deaths were reported in the state of Mississippi, while Louisiana saw damage of up to 300 homes and buildings. More tornadoes and storms are expected through Monday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/storms-claim-at-least-six-lives-in-southern-parts-of-the-us/a-53103797?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf