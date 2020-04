Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 03:54 Hits: 5

Auckland will illuminate Sky Tower in the colors of the German flag in recognition of the final repatriation flight. Some 12,000 Germans were stuck in the country due to the lockdown measures.

