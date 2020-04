Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 02:16 Hits: 5

China's northeast Heilongjiang province which borders Russia has become the new battleground against the coronavirus as authorities reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks, driven by infected travellers from overseas.

