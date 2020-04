Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 04:01 Hits: 7

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to millions of people around the world in coronavirus lockdown.

