Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 08:18 Hits: 5

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has slowed in some of the worst-hit countries, with Spain readying Monday to reopen parts of its economy as governments grapple with a once-in-a-century recession.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-spain-begins-reopen-factories-12636884