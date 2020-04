Category: World Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 08:58 Hits: 13

South Korea plans to send 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to the United States on Tuesday in the first such shipment following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official told Reuters on Monday.

