Kentucky to record license plates of people at Easter services, require them to self-quarantine

As the novel coronavirus continues to claim the lives of Americans nationwide, state officials are enforcing stricter stay-at-home and social distancing orders. Some celebrating Easter refuse to follow social distancing measures, claiming that limiting religious gatherings is a violation of their right to practice religion. While many state officials have limited gatherings to up to 10 people, including those in churches, others have urged residents to remain home and celebrate the holiday digitally. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has mandated that all residents stay home. To enforce this order he announced that the state will record license plate information of those who attend gatherings, including church services, in addition to imposing mandatory quarantine, The Hill reported. Residents will receive the notices in person.

“This is a time and weekend, a whole week for multiple faiths, that is about faith. It’s about knowing we have faced as people – as Christians, as Jews, as members of many faiths – many difficult, dark times, and we have prevailed,” Beshear said Friday. “We know that the weeks or the months ahead will be difficult. We know that there are going to be tougher days before there are easier days.” State officials are aware of six churches that plan to hold in-person services for Easter; those who attend will be charged with a misdemeanor violation of the emergency orders issued by the governor and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

The announcement was made following concerns of people gathering to celebrate Easter nationwide, despite evidence that the virus spreads most often through large gatherings. Health officials in multiple states have tied state outbreaks to both group settings and religious events. Last month, an outbreak in Hopkins County, Kentucky that left dozens sick and multiple dead was found to originate from a church revival, CNN reported. As of Saturday, Kentucky has approximately 1,700 confirmed cases and 90 deaths resulting from COVID-19, according to research data from Johns Hopkins University.

While many are angry church gatherings are becoming restricted across the country and plan to still hold them, other gatherings including those of other faiths are facing the same restrictions. State officials are not looking to limit the practice of religion but are working towards limiting the number of cases in the state. “This is the only way we can ensure that your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said.

Not all religious leaders are going against orders. Some religious leaders have supported state officials in their efforts to social distance and reduce outbreaks. “I want to encourage you to meet together separately this Sunday, to remind you that on that first Easter Jesus came to people behind locked doors,” Chris Michael said, pastor of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. “He will come to you as well.”

Despite pleas by health professionals and the governor that the next few weeks are “critical” in both flattening the curve and protecting the vulnerable, some state leaders are determined to gather claiming that the stay-at-home orders are unjust.

“Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back here,” Sen. Rand Paul said on Twitter. Paul himself is recovering from coronavirus, yet still fails to understand the importance of social distancing to stop the spread.

While it may be difficult not to spend time with your loved ones and family during the holidays, their health and safety are protected. The novel coronavirus does not discriminate against race or religion and has outbreaks tied to religious gatherings globally. It is important we work together to flatten the curve, even if it means not being able to celebrate with one another physically.

