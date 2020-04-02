The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As U.S. Reels from COVID-19, Trump Backs Gilead's Exclusive Patent on Treatment Suspends EPA Rules

As the United States leads the world in coronavirus cases, the nation’s healthcare system is already stretched to capacity and protective gear in short supply. President Trump and his health advisors say more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus in the next two weeks. Meanwhile, millions of people have lost their jobs, and a record 6.6 million unemployment claims were filed this week, on top of last week’s 3.3 million claims. For more on the economic impacts of the coronavirus, and how Trump has responded to the pandemic by rewarding pharmaceutical corporations like Gilead Sciences and indefinitely suspending environmental regulations, we speak with Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/2/robert_weissman_public_citizen_economy_coronavirus

