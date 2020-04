Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 14:19 Hits: 3

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is calling on Tajikistan to immediately release a journalist whose trial on what the Paris-based watchdog called “absurd” extremism charges is due to kick off on April 13.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajik-journalist-to-go-on-trial-on-extremism-charges-rsf-calls-absurd-/30549087.html