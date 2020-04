Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 14:13 Hits: 3

EU executive head Ursula von der Leyen has warned Hungary of possible legal proceedings if executive powers to tackle coronavirus go to far. Prime Minister Victor Orban can now pass decrees without parliament's approval.

