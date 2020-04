Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 15:27 Hits: 4

Italy will transfer migrants from crowded rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" to another vessel where they would be kept in quarantine over coronavirus concerns, officials said. The privately owned ship has been stranded for days.

