Will Macron pass the test on coronavirus testing in Monday night address?

After initial delays, France has finally accepted the World Health Organization’s directive to conduct mass testing to fight the coronavirus pandemic. But with equipment shortages and questions over the reliability of some tests, it’s proving to be hard to implement. With all eyes now set on Emmanuel Macron’s Monday night speech on the crisis, French people are wondering if their president will address this critical issue.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200412-will-macron-pass-the-test-on-coronavirus-testing-in-monday-night-address

