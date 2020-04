Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 18:51 Hits: 4

Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the new coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border.

