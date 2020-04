Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter on Sunday that he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

