Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 15:59 Hits: 0

During Easter week, the pastor of a 400-year-old church reflects on how this crisis has taught the importance of older ways of ministering.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0410/To-reach-his-flock-in-a-crisis-one-minister-turns-to-the-old-tools?icid=rss