Category: World Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 16:03 Hits: 0

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden says he'll pick a woman as his 2020 running mate. Who's the best choice given the demands of his racially, ethnically, and ideologically diverse party?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0410/If-Biden-picks-a-woman-as-his-running-mate-who-s-on-the-list?icid=rss