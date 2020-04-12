Virginia Gov. signs sweep of progressive bills, including Confederate monuments and LGBT rights

Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 16:40 Hits: 3

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed dozens of progressive, exciting, and long overdue bills into law on Saturday, April 11, as reported by The Richmond Times-Dispatch. All of the bills are rooted in social justice and sorely needed, but of particular interest are bills that home in on racial justice, giving localities power to alter or remove the Confederate moments that are all over the state, and leading the South’s way when it comes to protections for the LGBTQ community.

One bill allows cities and counties in Virginia (as is the norm in most other states) to vote to remove Confederate statues and monuments. In the past, localities in the state were not only not allowed to remove war monuments, but they weren’t even allowed to change or add historical context. Northam also signed a bill into law that removes racist language from Virginia’s Acts of Assembly, as reported by WSET. In terms of LGBTQ equality, he signed a measure known as the Virginia Values Act into law that expands protections for LGBTQ people from employment, housing, and public space discrimination. All go into effect on July 1, 2020.

The Confederate monuments feel particularly relevant to Virginia after the deadly white nationalist Charlottesville rally took place in the state in the summer of 2017. Since then, white supremacist James Fields has been sentenced to life in prison after killing protester Heather Heyer when he drove into a crowd of peaceful counter-protestors, including Heyer. The state has more than 100 public Confederate monuments.

How will these monuments actually get removed? In practice, according to the measure, the individual locality will first host a hearing open to the public before they vote to alter or remove a monument. If the locality moves to get rid of one, it must offer the monument a historical society, government or military battlefield, or museum, as reported by local outlet NBC29.

Senator Mamie Lock and Delegate Dolores McQuinn sponsored Senate Bill 183 and House Bill 1537, respectively, which overturn the state’s previous ban on getting rid of war memorials. House Bill 1519, also sponsored by McQuinn, was signed into law as well. This measure is to create a commission for investigating the long-term racial and economic discrimination in Virginia that stems from the state’s history of slavery. Another bill establishes a commission to put forth a replacement for Virginia’s statue of Robert E. Lee that currently sits in the United States Capitol, as reported by DCist.

“Today I am thinking about all those who came before us, and what this means for the black Virginians who have struggled, and continue to struggle, in the pursuit of justice and equity,” stated the chair of Virginia’s Legislative Black Caucus, Delegate Lamont Bagby. “I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with Governor Northam to make these laws a reality in our Commonwealth.”

In terms of racist language, Northam signed bills that repeal discriminatory language from a number of state laws involving interracial marriage, banning different races from living in the same neighborhoods and segregation that were technically still on the books. You might remember that last year, a number of couples in Virginia actually sued because of an archaic state law that required them to disclose their race in order to get a marriage license.

In a statement, Northam commented: “Racial discrimination is rooted in many of the choices we have made about who and what to honor, and in many of the laws that have historically governed this commonwealth. These new laws make Virginia more equitable, just, and inclusive, and I am proud to sign them.” People would also be able to sue over alleged discrimination.

On the LGBTQ equality measure, he said in part, “No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”

“In this period of uncertainty, it is vital that we are all protected from bias as we earn a living, access housing and healthcare, and seek goods and services,” President of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, said in a statement as reported by WDTV. Virginia is the first Southern state to offer LGBTQ protections as comprehensive as these, according to Northam.

Why is this protection so important? As we already know, under federal law, there are no discrimination protections based on sexual orientation or gender identity for housing or employment. Until now, that had also been the case in Virginia. While federal protections for housing and employment matters are really ideal, state by state is certainly better than nothing.

