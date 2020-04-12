Obama, Warren, and more you might have missed

Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 17:10 Hits: 4

Hey guys, how we hanging in there? I’m on week four of quarantine and I gotta say I’m starting to go a little stir-crazy. I will be dyeing eggs this weekend and hopefully getting to make a delicious Sunday brunch. I hope however you’re celebrating, or not celebrating, these spring holidays you are keeping healthy, socially distanced, and washing those hands. A lot happened this week and I’ve got my favorite stories that our staff here at Daily Kos wrote for y’all. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Barack Obama delivers a big, fat, Elizabeth Warren 'hint'

By Kos

That Obama tweet didn’t arrive in a vacuum. If the goal is to allow Biden to pick a white woman as his second, having the first Black president lay some groundwork could be incredibly helpful. The theory goes like this: Biden already runs strong with the Black community. Obama would have his back. But Biden is still weak with the party’s progressive wing. Hillary Clinton did a poor job of uniting the party in 2016, and that decreased turnout cost her. Biden can’t afford to make the same mistake. And no qualified woman has more credibility with the party’s progressive wing than Warren. Picking her would bring together all but the most ornery and irredeemable Sanders supporters.

I’ve gone on the record saying that I think Senator Warren is the most competent person in government bar none. But when you add the context of the current pandemic which is leading to an economic collapse, to me it makes the Vice-Presidential choice a no brainer. Sure, Warren then leaves a vacant seat in the Senate that would likely be filled by a Republican. But as Vice President Warren would then preside over the entire Senate and truly get some bipartisanship work done.

Postal workers are risking their lives on the job, and Congress is risking the future of the USPS

By Laura Clawson

House Democrats tried to include $25 billion for the USPS in the coronavirus stimulus, but while the provision passed the House, it was removed from the final version of the bill passed by both chambers of Congress and signed by Donald Trump. Instead, the agency got the ability to borrow an additional $10 billion. A Chicago Sun-Times editorial argues that Congress needs to pass another “more comprehensive relief bill,” and that it “should include billions for the U.S. Postal Service and commit to reworking certain requirements that have financially hamstrung the agency.” Absolutely that. And it should go hand in hand with provisions for expanding vote-by-mail across the country in time for November, to make it possible for people to vote without endangering their health. Our democracy itself requires a strong postal service during this pandemic.

The U.S. Postal Service will run out of money in June. This will be absolutely devastating to the most vulnerable people who rely on mail service, and as we look ahead to the November election where vote-by-mail will be essential. "Borrowing" $10 billion from the Treasury Department is not enough. Congress must act to save USPS immediately.

Every day of social distancing, every job lost, every sacrifice made … is pointless without testing

By Mark Sumner

Back on March 13, Donald Trump held a press event where he brought up that executives from Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and CVS promise drive-thru testing in parking lots across the country. It was the same event where he claimed "1,700 engineers" at Google were building a website. The idea was to present two things: Wall Street loved it. The Dow took an abrupt upward jog that Trump bragged about for days. The only problem was: Only five sites ever opened , and none of them were for the general public The website didn't exist and still doesn't On Friday, Trump is taking away all federal funding for testing But the real problem is that the system Trump described back on March 13 is exactly what the nation needs if there is ever to be any real “reopening” short of a vaccine: A national program of readily available, high-volume testing coordinated with a website that directs citizens to the nearest facility, schedules appointments, and provides results by text or email. That is exactly how South Korea brought the outbreak there under control and protected both their people and their economy.

If you’re not following Mark here at Daily Kos, I could not recommend him more highly. He has been doing incredible in-depth pieces regarding everything you could hope to know and understand about the COVID-19 pandemic, providing context, information, research, and up-to-date information. He did a great video over on our Facebook that would be worth you checking out as well.

Doctors and nurses demonstrate breathing techniques proven to help with coronavirus symptoms

By Jen Hayden

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been quarantined in his basement since he tested positive for COVID-19. He has continued broadcasting, sharing his physical and mental struggles with his audience each night, documenting the fevers, chills, and the struggle to breath normally. He’s even shared his X-rays and discussed them live on the air with Dr. Sanjay Gupta to show the damage COVID-19 has done to his lungs. Worldwide, medical professionals are recommending a specific breathing technique that has been proven to help novel coronavirus patients and those suffering from other respiratory infections. Cuomo specifically mentioned breathing techniques have helped him fight through the disease and noted the importance of starting these exercises at the very first indication of a possible COVID-19 infection. In the heartfelt video below, Cuomo describes his discussion with a pulmonary expert who advised him not to take this lying down—literally.

As always, let me know what story you think flew under the radar in the comments below. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as we keep you updated on all the news throughout the week.

