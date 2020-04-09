Naomi Klein: Sanders Broke the Spell of Neoliberalism as Trump Pushes Coronavirus Capitalism

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 12:28 Hits: 0

We talk to journalist and activist Naomi Klein about Bernie Sanders’s historic presidential campaign as he suspends his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and about coronavirus capitalism — President Trump’s response to the pandemic. Sanders “opened up the window of what was possible politically in this country,” says Klein, a senior correspondent at The Intercept, Rutgers University professor and longtime Sanders supporter.

