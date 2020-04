Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 12:16 Hits: 3

Russian prison officials say the situation at a maximum-security prison in the Irkutsk region is under control following a riot by prisoners that was put down by special-operations forces.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-prison-riot-fire-irkutsk-one-dead/30547745.html