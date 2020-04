Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 13:56 Hits: 4

Three days after Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election, he took press questions standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a figure now vilified by his base: ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Back then,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/how-big-tech-is-preparing-for-a-biden-presidency/