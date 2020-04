Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020 05:05 Hits: 4

Coronavirus lockdowns have been touted on social media as helping to fight climate change. But in the Arctic Circle the virus is disrupting climate science. It could leave important gaps in our understanding.

